And so, a top Iranian General, General Suleimani has been killed by a bomb or a missile strike from United States forces. Many, but certainly not all Democrats, and the left-leaning media folks blame President Trump for what they considered to be an unnecessary or an “over the top” and unnecessary action.

These Trump haters call him impetuous, crude, and even inept. And a loyal Democrat friend of mine even refers to him as “Toddler in Chief.” Witty? Yes. But, for the sake of an argument let’s agree that his critics are correct. OK? So, my question is really not to them but to the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the South Korean dictator Kim Jung Un. How will you react to Mr. Trump’s decisive action? Hmm?

I know what I would think if I were in their shoes. I would think that, hey, if he can do this to an Iranian leader, he could also do this to me, also an enemy. Maybe I should pull in my horns.