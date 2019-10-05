I am concerned for a large group of refugees themselves, not for lack of compassion and welcome, but for lack of resources to set them up for success. We have all seen or heard news of horrible, inhumane experiences many have experienced getting to our shores. They would have a right to expect their needs for housing, food, medical care, employment, etc. would be met in a setting they were being sent to. What a huge disappointment and injustice to them to not find that in our county. Again, not for lack of welcome but lack of resources.