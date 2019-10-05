Two main points guided my vote last Tuesday night: Finance and our ability to meet a large refugee settlement's needs.
Finance:
Our county tax levy has increased by 30% over the last five years. This year it increased by 5.85%. Keep in mind we only tax 26% of our land base (the rest is federal, state, tribal or county land). We are one of the poorest counties in the state with many unmet social needs.
Spending $12 million to $13 million a year for out-of-home placement, while also dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, homelessness and we desperately lack low-cost housing.
We were bailed out by the 2019 legislature with a one-time $3 million so we could stay solvent and make payroll.
Ability to meet a large refugee settlement's needs:
I am concerned for a large group of refugees themselves, not for lack of compassion and welcome, but for lack of resources to set them up for success. We have all seen or heard news of horrible, inhumane experiences many have experienced getting to our shores. They would have a right to expect their needs for housing, food, medical care, employment, etc. would be met in a setting they were being sent to. What a huge disappointment and injustice to them to not find that in our county. Again, not for lack of welcome but lack of resources.
Immigrants are still welcomed in Beltrami County, but at a level they can be supported. My grandparents were immigrants. I'm proud to be a grandson of immigrants. I will continue to work for justice for “all" people.
Anderson is a Beltrami County Commissioner.