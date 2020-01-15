I was dismayed at the recent Beltrami County Board vote to refuse admission to refugees. I am a proud 1959 graduate of Bemidji High School and have lived in St. Paul since 1969 practicing medicine. I have cared for many of the refugees who have settled here since Vietnam, including southeast Asian, Hmong, Hispanic and Somali. They all, as communities, seemed to work hard to improve their situation beginning at a lower economic scale. They seemed to enjoy both their freedom and bear the responsibilities outlined in the American Constitution.

The Bemidji I grew up in was a development oriented, inclusive community, proud of its place as a regional hub and competitive sports power. The population was somewhat diverse with a prominence of multicultural northern Europeans then in their second or third generation from refugee status. The County Board vote was a backward looking, fence building expression of hostility which will have wide-ranging negative repercussions.

I hope the County Board will reconsider its decision and erase this blot on its reputation. Social and financial problems do exist but creating walls, especially when there is little likelihood refugees will be resettled in Beltrami County is just plain unneighborly, un-American and destructive.