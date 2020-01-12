I listened and was quite disturbed hearing Commissioner Reed Olson’s comments on Minnesota Public Radio regarding the vote of the refugee resettlement. He said that racial tensions and fear run deep in Beltrami County, but people don’t want to talk about it. Now, they’ll have to. I quote, “Racism in Bemidji is alive and well. Institutional racism and just social racism is alive and well in the community,” Olson said. “And they will tell you that they are good Christians and they will tell you that they are good people and that they care about people, but they are succumbing to hate.”

Yes, people in Beltrami County are racist. How do I know? Because you, Commissioner Reed Olson, say they are.

Anytime that you make a formal judgment regarding this matter, you have made a formal judgment on what a person thinks. You categorize by color, religion or gender. That is racist and sexist. We are not taking it anymore. I don’t want to live like that, but you do and you are projecting your own racism on me and others because you have the problem. You verify by observation or experience rather than theory or pure logic.

I was at the meeting, as well as many others, opposing this refugee resettlement not because of racism, not because of hate, but because of truth. We cannot afford any more welfare in Beltrami County. (Beltrami ranks second in the state with 21% of its residents living below the poverty level. This is higher than the national average of 13%). Very simple. We are broke. We cannot afford to take care of the people we have now in our county. You as a commissioner should understand the financial crisis we are in as a county.

We need to stand for truth, even when it conflicts with popular sentiment and compassion. Under the banner of compassion, frequently we find that the truth is compromised. The contemporary view is that if you’re loving and compassionate, you can’t really be truthful, and if you’re truthful, you’re certainly not loving and compassionate.

You can have your views on refugee resettlement, you can vote your conscience, but don’t lay out accusations of which you have no facts and put all of us in the same box just because you did not get your way in a vote! Love and truth are not enemies.