I was very disappointed to see that Beltrami County’s Commissioners, with the strong support of the majority of the citizens in attendance, voted not to welcome any refugees, fleeing violence and desperate living conditions, especially considering that many of those people became refugees as a direct or indirect consequence of our government’s actions.
I am certain that there are many Beltrami County residents as upset as I am. Although I have visited the county numerous times in the past, I cannot feel welcome where refugees are not.