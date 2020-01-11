I am heartsick. I now live in a community that refuses to offer safety to people fleeing from life-threatening situations in their home countries. Each of us has so much compared to refugees who often come with only the shirts on their backs. How can we in good conscience refuse to help? There but for the grace of God go we.

I ask those who support the Beltrami County Board's decision to look deep into their hearts for compassion, generosity and the "better angels of our nature" and to reject it.

Thank you, Commissioners Olson and Sumner, for your principled vote to welcome refugees. I'm sorry you did not prevail.