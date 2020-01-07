I would have to start this out by saying we were taken half by surprise that our county was voting on the subject of allowing refugees into our county. I know I was taken back, but of course, we all knew it was coming -- just not when. To that, I have to almost put some blame on our commissioners for not publicly bringing it up and not gathering facts into what could happen if such a thing were allowed.

So just based on that alone, we all got hyped up and worked up and worried because here we have misplaced families without homes, a $4 million liquor store, a failing event center, the never-ending need to increase our taxes, and roundabouts.

Now while we have folks who are walking around every day ready to accept the fallen into their arms and hold them close, we also have many who are worried about the current state of our county and city finances.

Sadly the perfect storm occurred and the town was torn with those calling the naysayers racist, and the other side pointing out our financial woes.

Now that it’s over, and we have thrown the rocks at each other, we are in more of a mess than we were when we started. While there probably were racists, and folks that have zero idea of what state our county is in, where do we go from here?

Maybe reach out to our elected officials and look for a solution on how to avoid this in the future. If you are still upset one way or the other, just zip it. It does no good to bash each other on social media. In fact maybe it’s time to move on from this 2016 election mindset and actually try and be a better person instead of turning to social media with insults and biased opinions.