The comments that I've read on local and state news coverage of Tuesday's Beltrami County Commission meeting are simply vile and disgusting words, spoken to defend self-proclaimed tolerance. The hypocrisy of demeaning people for not being tolerant, in itself is intolerant.

So what happened? People were afraid. I'm sure some people came from a place of racism, and that's never OK. But the majority of us were afraid of the unknown. And any time that happens, rumors start circulating.

The rumor I heard was that 6,000 people would be resettled here. My fear came from: Do we have housing for 6,000 new residents, 6,000 jobs? Can our school system absorb that many children? How can we, as one of the poorest counties in Minnesota, truly help these people if we cannot afford to care for everyone in our community now? Will our taxes increase? (Maybe that's selfish? But I need to support my family, too.)

This vote came on like a freight train, and I questioned if it was being snuck in. Most people found out about the meeting Monday evening, and heard there wouldn't be public comment, so the buzz exploded.

An issue so polarizing should have generated a community information meeting before a vote. This is a big decision, and one that shouldn't fall to the shoulders of our five commissioners. A public forum, with ample notice, would have given our community the chance to ask questions. Had that due process been in place, this would not have blown up.

News sources are saying we're the first in the state to have this outcome. What hasn't been stressed is that this measure is an automatic opt-out. Had our board not included this item on the agenda, we would have had the same result, without the backlash. I call on journalists to be responsible. How many counties in Minnesota are taking the automatic opt-out? Beltrami is certainly not the only one. This kind of negligent reporting only creates division.

We all love this place, right? Or we wouldn't live here. We choose to be here. I'm tired of our community only making statewide publications for negative news. Can we all open our minds a little bit, understand where our neighbors are coming from (even if we don't fully agree), and show our divided nation some unity?

Kellie Dixon is a Beltrami County resident.