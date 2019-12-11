I’m completely disgusted with the 3-2 county board vote to block acceptance of refugees Tuesday night. Trump has sent this issue to the counties to draw on the fear of his rural base, and the people at the meeting apparently fell right into his trap.

We all know it was a symbolic vote only, yet it had the desired outcome for Trump; stoking the fear and hate in rural America once again. I’m embarrassed for our county as I see the national news covering this story as the first in the state, and perhaps the country, to stand against refugees. So now people are looking at Beltrami County as an inhospitable, negative, unwelcoming place. Way to go, Gaasvig, Anderson and Lucachick; you’ve put us on the radar for all the wrong reasons. If I were a young person thinking to recreate, shop, vacation, go to school, or even move to Bemidji, I would think again. Is this what you want Bemidji to be known for?

Yes, this county is poor. But imagine if we were asked to take in refugees that were Norwegian, Swedish or German; would the response be the same? I highly doubt that. I saw how many in this community treated international students and longtime residents of Bemidji with skin of brown and black in the days after Trump’s election. It was disgusting.

The racism has deep roots in this community and Trump has only served to bring it to the surface. This is un-American and unacceptable, and racism needs to be squashed at its core. Ignorance and fear of people of other cultures and skin color are the cause, and we have a long history of discriminating against others in this county as we all know.

By 2045 whites will be the minority in the United States. It is time to strive to foster understanding and support rather than divisiveness by race. It is long past due.

Bemidji should be better than this. We all should be better than this.