Like anything that sneaks up behind you and slaps you in the face without prior warning, the idea that Beltrami County would become home to 3,000 refugees shocked most people as one might expect whenever facts, prior notice, discussion, debate, and the overall democratic process are ignored.

You're screaming, "Nobody said 3,000, what are you talking about?"

That's just my point. We stand at the ready to pounce. Clear facts, please. We live in a country so polarized, so divided along religious, political, ethnic and socioeconomic lines that it's easy to crawl into the fetal position and ignore or disrespect any faction holding beliefs that conflict with our own. The guy or gal on the other side immediately becomes the enemy.

One of the biggest problems is when people with the "Welcome anyone, we'll find a way" opinion judge this strictly on moral grounds. They somehow come to the conclusion that citizens who voice the opinion that the overall infrastructure and resources available to this county would not warrant an influx of refugees as heartless, Godless and shallow. Beltrami County residents are generous as witnessed by an overwhelming number of letters stating how neighbors and friends step up to help others in need.

There are 87 counties in Minnesota. Why would Bemidji, in the county of Beltrami, be chosen as a good location to settle refugees? Would it not serve the purposes of the refugees themselves to find a more successful area where their needs can be better served? Everyone wants what's best for the refugees. That's a given. And we need diversity. We need ideas. We need good people among us. We want to help. But, that is not the issue. We are struggling as a county in so many ways that are detailed in our county newspaper updates, in the Pioneer, on TV and in our own experiences.

We are the poorest county in the state. We do have some of the highest crime rates. We are subsidized by the state at an alarming rate. There has been some success in meeting these issues head on, but we are nowhere close to where we should be as a healthy county with our act together.

So, respect the democratic process. When an explosive issue like this comes up in the community, put all arguments out in front of us for debate, discussion and a majority vote (referendum style).