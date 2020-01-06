I am disappointed that the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners voted no to accepting refugees for resettlement. I'm from Bemidji and now live in Norway. My grandmother called it a “full circle” move for our family of Norwegian immigrants who fled hard times for fertile fields of Minnesota in 1896. The town where I live in Norway is home to a modest number of refugees from Syria and other countries.

I have met some of these folks in our town's Norwegian language class. As we learn the language we learn about each other. They are not a threat. They are not dangerous. Instead, they are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.

I wish that the commissioners could visit the next time we get together with my daughter’s Syrian friends from daycare and their parents, our friends. They are the kind of people anyone would be lucky to have as neighbors, as Beltrami County could learn.