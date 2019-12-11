Because of the generosity of many members of our community, the Salvation Army was able to make this Christmas season more joyful for our less fortunate neighbors. We appreciate each person’s contributions, whether it be time, talent or resources.

In particular, we salute the Bemidji Rotary Club, Bemidji Lions Club, the Sons of Norway, Salem Lutheran Church members, Calvary Lutheran Church members and the Realtors Association. We would also like to thank the dedicated individuals who rang the bell for many hours, not just one shift. We know who you are, and appreciate your time that you gave to reach our total of more than $41,000.

We would also like to thank the businesses who so graciously allowed us to ring at their entrances: Lueken’s Village Foods North and South, Paul Bunyan Mall, Marketplace Foods, L&M Fleet and Walmart. Thanks also to The Circus for keeping our items safe for us. Without your kindness, we would not be able to raise the donations that are so important.

With your support, we will continue to serve the disadvantaged throughout the year.