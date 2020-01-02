A resolution calling for an end to the decades-long persecution against Falun Gong and condemning the practice of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience in the People’s Republic of China is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate. I would like to encourage Minnesota’s Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith to join 29 of their colleagues as co-sponsors of Senate Resolution 274.

I took up the practice of Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, several years ago. It is a practice for self-improvement that centers on the principles of truth, compassion and forbearance. The practice guides people to live by high moral standards and to release the bad things within themselves, such as hatred, jealousy, anxiety, fear and addiction. Four gentle exercises and a meditation are also essential for the improvement of one’s mind and body.

After its public introduction in 1992, Falun Gong quickly became the most popular form of qigong in China, with estimates of over 70 million practitioners by the late 1990s. However, the Chinese Communist Party, with its well-established intolerance for independent groups and spirituality in general, initiated a campaign to eradicate the practice beginning in July of 1999. State-run media vilified Falun Gong — mass arrests, imprisonment and torture followed.

The China Tribunal, an independent investigation into organ harvesting in China, chaired by Sir Geoffrey Nice (former lead prosecutor of Slobodan Milošević), recently concluded that “Forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale and that Falun Gong practitioners have been one — and probably the main — source of organ supply.”

A 2017 Freedom House report, The Battle for China’s Spirit: Falun Gong, states, “Available evidence suggests that forced extraction of organs from Falun Gong detainees for sale in transplant operations has occurred on a large scale and may be continuing.”

Falun Gong practitioners have peacefully appealed for an end to the persecution for over 20 years now. Conscientious objectors in China continue to face great risk for exposing the communist regime’s crimes. Bemidji area residents can help by contacting our senators to request their support for Senate Resolution 274.

Please visit www.endtransplantabuse.org and www.faluninfo.net for more information.