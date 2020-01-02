I've more than once voiced my opinion of the public defense system as being overworked, overburdened and under capable of providing adequate representation pitted against the seemingly infinite resources of the prosecution.

These are all based in fact, but there is one thing I've not included, thus far underappreciated. I spoke with my public defender, Rachel Chambers, for over 45 minutes this week and I came to realize that she has skipped more than one holiday on my behalf. This amazing woman is smart, wise, overworked and goes without friends, family and vacation more often than anyone I've ever met.

If I may, and if you could, I would like to nominate all the public defenders, especially Rachel, for person of the year. Thank you so very much, Rachel. You are amazing.