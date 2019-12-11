Other than voting against failed Republican Lieutenant Gov. candidate Donna Bergstrom, I don't know her. Why she singled me out in her letter to the editor (Dec. 14) is a mystery to me, but begs for a response.

I'm originally from northern Minnesota. Bemidji Mayor Rita Hutchinson Albrecht is a longtime friend of mine. Mayor Albrecht is a successful, forward looking, results oriented, bipartisan public servant who will serve her district and tribal interests very well as a state senator.

Contrary to Donna Bergstrom's claims, it has been Republicans who have repeatedly tried to undermine tribal gaming and treaty rights at the Capitol. They have attempted at times to make tribes a wedge issue for political gain.

Berstrom's statements regarding Democrats not supporting tribal interests are flat out wrong. Maybe she should spend time addressing the issues in her own party regarding tribal issues.





Richard Ginsberg is from St. Paul