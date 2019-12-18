Brian Hartje writes (Dec. 14) that "Line 3 is safe for the environment" and that "Minnesota needs Line 3," yet he fails to reference any support for his statements. Like Enbridge, he must just want us to trust him.

In fact, the wetlands of Minnesota are one of the worst sites for a tar sands pipeline. Hydrologist Jason Gurdak (Ph.D., P.H.) reports that because dilbit (pipeline tar sands are diluted bitumen or dilbit) is denser than water, it sinks deep, exacerbating its contamination and cleanup. This is perhaps why Enbridge rarely if ever refers to the product it wants to push through Minnesota as "tar sands," one of the dirtiest fossil fuels and one scientists insist must remain in the ground to meet our goals for global CO2 emission limits.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals required assessment of the environmental impact of a spill to the Lake Superior "watershed," not just Lake Superior. Impact has been proven for the St. Louis River Estuary, a big part of the Lake Superior watershed. A fish kill in the St. Louis River Estuary will have an effect on Lake Superior even if no drop of oil gets to Superior. Watersheds are interconnected systems with complex interactive dynamics, many we have yet to understand.

Tar sands mining has already destroyed large wetlands in Alberta. The Keystone Pipeline, less than a decade old, just spilled 383,000 gallons into the wetlands of North Dakota. This is the second spill for that pipeline in two years (407,000 gallons spilled in South Dakota in November 2017, though the company initially reported it as 210,000 gallons.)

Let's not let Enbridge destroy our Minnesota wetlands.

Jami Gaither is from Shevlin.