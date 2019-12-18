I am skeptical of certain claims recently published in the Pioneer. First, there was the venerable local columnist John Eggers stating that the Mud River flows south from Red Lake into Puposky Lake (Oct. 19, “Major Long, Giacomo Beltrami and the Old Crossing Treaty”). As those who live along the river from Puposky to Redby know firsthand, the Mud River flows north into Red Lake and has always done so in living memory.

Now we have the article from Dec. 11 claiming “Northern Minnesota township coldest place in the U.S.” I expected to read something about Embarrass or Tower, Minn., on the Iron Range, but no, it’s Badoura Township near Park Rapids, which supposedly “dropped down to minus 31 degrees early Wednesday morning, Dec. 11 — the coldest recorded temperature in the United States for the day, according to WDAY Chief Meteorologist John Wheeler.”

I found this immediately suspect, because while it was genuinely cold that morning, most thermometers in our area registered around 15 or 16 below, with some at minus 19 or 20. How did Badoura get a whole 10-plus degrees colder than everywhere else around here?

Then, the article refers to a Badoura resident who claimed “31 below zero is nothing compared to what the area experienced in 2018, when he says the mercury dropped to minus 60.” Which is amazing, considering that 60 below is the official coldest-ever temperature for Minnesota, recorded near Tower on Feb. 2, 1996. I remember it being about 50 below in Bemidji that morning, which was plenty cold enough.

As for coldest days since then, a page on the DNR website states, “The -56 degrees F. air temperature at Cotton on Jan. 28, 2019 was the coldest ambient air temperature in Minnesota since the -60 degrees reading near Tower on Feb. 2, 1996.” This would seem to preclude any 60-below readings anywhere in 2018.

So this particular claim doesn’t quite pass the smell test, and even has a whiff of fake news about it. Unless we’re talking about wind-chill temperatures. Then, of course, all kinds of extravagant numbers are possible, but should always be accompanied by the “wind chill” disclaimer designation.

These matters may seem of small import, but they matter to those who live here and take pride in having some knowledge of local history and geography, and it should matter enough to journalists that they do some fact checking before committing these matters to print.

Rocky Coffin is from Puposky.