Seeing the final Environmental Impact Statement come out makes me wonder, how many times do we need to hear “yes” to the same question? Each time questions were asked about the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project the answer has been the same: ”Yes.” Now we have what needs to be the final “yes.” The latest review shows that Line 3 will not negatively affect the Lake Superior Watershed.
Yes, Line 3 is safe for the environment. Yes, Minnesota needs Line 3. Yes, this new route is safer than the old one. Yes, it needs to be built. Thankfully with all of this thorough information the rest of the permits needed should be approved in a timely matter. Let's build Line 3.