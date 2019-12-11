I was able to watch a significant amount of the impeachment hearing. My husband and I feel that it is every American's civic duty to keep informed about such serious and crucial matters as the impeachment of a president.

My reactions were dismay, anger, and ultimately depression with the conduct and behavior shown by the Republican politicians. What I saw was a show of bad manners, shouting, interrupting, attempts to interrupt parliamentary procedure, yelling at the witnesses, snide remarks, all that I would call disgusting, childish and unprofessional behavior of the very people who are supposed to be the responsible adults we elected to lead us.

Were I a Republican, I would be contacting my representatives and reminding them that this behavior is rude, unprofessional and completely childish. It's also shocking to me that with all of the evidence that has been presented in the last few weeks of the wrongdoings of this president, and most of the people around him, the Republican party is still standing behind him. This is devastating.