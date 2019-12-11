Within hours of her announcement, I read on social media of liberal donor Rich Ginsberg’s rush to endorse Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht in the Senate District 5 race. That Ginsberg, a lobbyist and max donor to the Walz for Governor campaign, should endorse a fellow member of the DFL is not surprising.

What is surprising, and more than a little disappointing, is Ginsberg’s failure to consider or acknowledge the candidacy of another DFL member, Charles Dolson. Dolson had announced his candidacy almost three months before Albrecht entered the race, and is a long-time stalwart of the DFL. Why didn’t DFL candidate Charles Dolson get Ginsberg’s nod? Seems the DFL likes to court the Native vote to ensure their own power base, but not really support Natives unless it furthers the DFL liberal narrative.

Dolson is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Nation, served as Red Lake’s Executive Director, is a lawyer, and is a brother in arms, having served in the United States Marine Corps. As a fellow Marine and Red Lake member, I say bravo to Mr. Dolson. We sit on opposite sides of the aisle, but his common-sense approach is welcome over the liberal give-it-all-away socialists in the Minnesota Democratic (Progressive) party. My fellow Natives, when will you see the Democrats take your vote for granted. It’s time to wake up.