I am a graduate student at the University of Minnesota, and have been researching the topic of infant mortality in Minnesota. I was shocked to learn that the rate of infant mortality for American Indians is higher than for infants of any other race/ethnicity. Beltrami County has the highest infant mortality rate in the state, which may be due to the fact that 44% of births in the county are to American Indian mothers. At current rates, 35 American Indian infants will die in Beltrami County compared to 13 white infants over the next 10 years.

Historical trauma refers to traumatic events that happened to a person or group of people that has lingering psychological, social, economic and political effects at the personal and societal level for generations to come. High infant mortality among American Indians is a product of historical trauma, which is influenced by factors such as poverty, maternal opiate use and inadequate prenatal care.

We can’t address all these negative effects of historical trauma, but we can try to do more to support American Indian women to have healthy pregnancies and babies. Since I am not from Beltrami County and am not American Indian myself, I don’t pretend to know what the solutions are. However, one promising practice that is a well-researched intervention to improve birth outcomes is the use of doulas.

A doula provides emotional and physical support to mothers before, during and after childbirth. Doulas receive training in continuous labor support; and serve as advocates for mother and baby in the complex healthcare system. Importantly, the doula model is flexible and can be used in a wide variety of cultural contexts.

The Minnesota Doula Bill, adopted in 2014, allows reimbursement for doula services through Medicaid, which funds 75% of all births in Beltrami County. However, few American Indian doulas have been trained, and few registered doulas serve rural areas where American Indians live. In fact, not a single doula on the Minnesota Doula Registry serves Beltrami County or the reservations that share its geography.

Two enhancements to the Doula Bill may enable the use of doulas in Beltrami County: Investments in training of American Indian doulas, and reimbursement of travel expenses for doula visits in rural areas. Doulas are a promising practice to improve birth outcomes: investing in American Indian doulas may help to bring down infant mortality in the county.