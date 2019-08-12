I recently read where Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz read to an elementary school class. I cannot recall when the last time, if there ever was one, the superintendent of schools took the time to do something like this.

I congratulate the school board in hiring him -- you made the right decision. Superintendent Lutz, keep up the good work and thank you for caring. You certainly deserve the best in life -- you are a true educator and the school district is lucky to have you as the superintendent of schools.