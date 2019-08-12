I wish to publicly thank the entire Bemidji State University football community for making my last game on Nov. 2 as a member of the "Chain Crew" so enjoyable and memorable. This goes especially to Tracy Dill, the Director of Athletics; Coach Brent Bolte and his entire staff; Dennis Weimann, the PA announcer; and my buddies both past and present on the chain crew.
In my 20 years of service, this game will go down as my favorite. I wish the program continued success and I will be in the stands for many games to come in the future cheering on the Beavs.
Daniel J. Shea, Cass Lake, is a retired BSU Chain Crew member.