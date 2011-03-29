Breaking the law. That’s what the latest protest in Clearwater County was all about. But, per usual, the protesters are trying to flip the story to benefit themselves.

On Monday, Nov. 25, roughly 20 out-of-town protesters trespassed at the Enbridge terminal in Clearbrook, erected a 30-foot tepee whereby one of the protesters climbed up and proceeded to stay there for more than four hours. They parked dozens of cars along the road (causing problems for local residents) and blocked the gate. They wanted to prevent Enbridge employees from getting to work and they would not leave, despite repeated requests from the sheriff’s department. More than 20 emergency personnel from Clearwater and Beltrami counties were called to the scene and stayed for the four-hour “peaceful protest.”

On this day in northern Minnesota, there was a mix of snow and rain and the roads were slick. Undoubtedly, emergency personnel could have been used elsewhere for real emergencies. When it was time for the woman atop the tepee to be arrested for trespassing, protesters berated and screamed profanities at sheriff’s department personnel as they considered removal options. They demanded local resources be deployed to protect her safety.

Because the protesters are from metropolitan areas, they likely are unaware our local fire department is composed of all volunteers, all of whom were at work that day. Funny enough, when it was going to take longer to get additional resources to the site (at taxpayers’ expense), the protester decided to simply climb down. Throughout the entire charade, protesters live-streamed the event, asking for donations for legal fees, before anyone had even been arrested.

We are proud people in Clearwater County. We choose to live in this area where we know our neighbors and support our community. We embrace the right for everyone to have an opinion and be able to share that opinion through free speech. Notably, our City Council just signed the Respect Minnesota pledge, part of which states “we will be held accountable for words and actions and will abide by the law.”

We understand the passion around Enbridge -- we are passionate, too -- except we are in support of the company that employs our residents, boosts our local businesses and tax capacity. We ask these out-of-town protesters respect our position, our residents and our local law enforcement. Next time, please do your fundraising where you live and leave Clearbrook out of it.