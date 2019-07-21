November signals the beginning of our 2020 membership drive at the Bemidji Senior Center. You may notice a slight change in our name. At the annual meeting in September, the membership voted to officially change our name from Beltrami County Senior Citizens Council on Aging to simply Bemidji Senior Center.

We at the center want to share with you what we provide for Bemidji and the surrounding area. Our programs are valuable to the senior population of the Bemidji area and, with your membership, we are able to serve and adapt to the needs of our community. We would like you to consider a membership to the Bemidji Senior Center for 2020. Membership dues are a vital component of our yearly budget. Together with fundraisers, donations, a United Way grant and the income from our programs, they enable us to continue providing programs and activities to the senior population in our area.

Memberships are not just a financial source for the BSC, but also help demonstrate the support that the community has for the center. Consider showing your support, not only for this year and the people who use the center today, but for those who will use it in the coming years. Remember, you do not have to be a senior citizen to become a member of the Bemidji Senior Center.

The Bemidji Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. Its mission is to provide a welcoming environment encompassing activities and programs primarily for senior citizens of the Bemidji area. Our purpose is to meet the needs of seniors for fellowship, learning, information and recreation, and to work cooperatively with other agencies in serving the needs of older adults. The center is a bustling place and we have had close to 12,000 signatures in our guest book so far this year.

Michelle Crow is the manager of the Bemidji Senior Center.