Environment, energy and community are important issues that deserve respect. Misinformation, like what appeared in Jami Gaither’s letter (" More than a pledge is needed to ‘Respect’ all viewpoints," Oct. 16 ) doesn’t help to serve a respectful dialog.

The Line 3 Replacement Project represents a $2.6 billion private investment in Minnesota’s energy infrastructure, supporting 8,600 jobs during construction. That include 4,000 construction workers to build the line and thousands of jobs in the communities along the ROW that will be the main source of lodging, food, gas and other goods and services needed to support a project of this size and scale.

Long term, each county crossed by the project will receive additional property tax revenues. Enbridge already pays more than $30 million in Minnesota property taxes annually; this will increase incrementally by $35 million beginning the first full year of service. All of Minnesota stands to gain from this project, including tribal communities. Enbridge has dedicated $100 million of Line 3’s project dollars on spending with tribal and Native-owned businesses.

Chances are the gas in your vehicle’s tank came from crude oil delivered by Enbridge pipelines. Minnesota’s two refineries produce more than two-thirds of the state’s petroleum products and 80 percent of these products are refined from Canadian crude oil, delivered from Enbridge’s system. Demand for crude oil is expected to grow even under the most conservative forecasts that factor in widespread use of electric vehicles.

The replacement of a pipeline built in the 1960s with modern pipe, made of thicker steel, using the latest technology will help protect our environment and communities for generations to come. It’s worth noting that our pipelines have coexisted with the Mississippi River, Minnesota wetlands, and wild rice beds for 70 years.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa coordinated the longest and most extensive Tribal Cultural Resource Properties Survey ever performed on a pipeline project in Minnesota. Members from eight tribes participated and over 30 tribes are consulting with the Army Corps of Engineers on this project. Environmental and cultural studies plus extensive engagement efforts resulted in more than 50 responsive changes to Line 3’s route.

Let’s also respect Minnesota’s legal and regulatory processes. After four years of regulatory and permitting review, the replacement of Enbridge’s Line 3 is the most studied pipeline project in Minnesota history. It’s time to move forward are replace this important piece of energy infrastructure.

Trent Wetmore is the Enbridge director of Midwest Region LP Operations.