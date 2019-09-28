Columnist and Professor Rich Manieri presents cogent and compelling reasons why gun control won't solve our violence problem. (“Gun control won’t solve our violence problem,” Sept. 6, Pioneer) Agreed, and I am even wary of background checks. Too much government.

Surely, though, we can reduce mass murder if we prohibit citizen ownership of machine guns. I would vote for that regardless of cost.

Manieri is cockily confident we won't confiscate guns. But he's right. We don't need to confiscate anything. We can buy the machine guns from the owners.

Curiously, Manieri goes on to say “What ... many Democrats really want to do is repeal the Second Amendment … .”

Horrors! A plot. Conspiracy. An alarming revelation.

Come on, professor. Many, probably most, people want repeal. The Second Amendment is trouble.

Here it is:

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

That's it, the whole shebang, no pun intended. So few words to help enable so many murders. The amendment was ratified hundreds of years before “arms” could include machine guns.

The objectives of well-regulated militias -- i.e., citizen soldiers -- vary. Three come to mind:

Self-regulated colonists fight for freedom from the colonial power.

Self-regulated patriots threaten a tiny government that is becoming dictatorial. I think this is the militia the Second Amendment writers had in mind.

Thugs, regulated and paid by a corrupt government, terrorize citizens in order to help the government hold on to power.

How about we just revise the Second Amendment? Here's my revision:

“The right of the people to keep and bear any arms they damn well please -- as long as the arms are not any that can be used to murder many people quickly, such as: machine guns, bombs, poison gas, anthrax, etc. -- shall not be infringed.”