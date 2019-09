In 2018, an overlay design was laid on some downtown crosswalks. Recently I crossed Bemidji Avenue to the Carnegie Center.

There were large cracks as well as missing pieces. The cost was $245,000. State and federal funds comprised 75 percent of the cost, leaving the local taxpayers to pay roughly $62,000.

The vote to approve was 4-3. Voting against the proposal were Dave Larson, Roger Hellquist and Nancy Erickson.

Was taxpayer money well spent?