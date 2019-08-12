As we finish our fourth year of Mississippi Music’s summer concerts on the waterfront, we would like to thank the many thousands of folks, both locals and visitors alike, who attended our events each Wednesday this summer. These free, family friendly concerts are made possible only because of the efforts of our many business partners, including our title co-sponsors of the past four years, Paul Bunyan Communications and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance. We also had a great selection of concert sponsors this season, including the First National Bank of Bemidji, Ottertail Power, The Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Leech Lake Gaming and the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel, North Central Door, Sanford Health, Edward Jones, Choice Therapy and Security Bank USA.

Our media partners deserve a big thanks: KAXE 91.7 KBXE 90.5 Northern Community Radio, Babe 98.3, KKBJ Mix 103.7, Lakeland Public Television, Minnesota Public Radio 91.3 New and 88.5 Classical, and all of the stations of Paul Bunyan/Hubbard Broadcasting, KB 101, KZY 95.5, Z99 and KBUN 1450. In addition, we’d like to acknowledge the folks at the Bemidji Pioneer who have provided unending support and coverage of live music in our community this summer.

Luckily, we only were forced to move indoors to Brigid’s Pub because of impending bad weather one night. Thank you to Jake Robinson and Travis Glass and all staff at the Pub for their help that evening. In addition, we send our thanks to Nate Mathews and the city of Bemidji crew for their work maintaining the waterfront, both before and after all of our performances.

Whether arriving by car or foot, on bike or by boat, many thousands of people gathered downtown on the shores of Lake Bemidji this season to appreciate the music and each other. This included our friends, family and the many visitors who came to hear our weekly concerts, to enjoy our beautiful area and all that Bemidji has to offer.

As our fourth season ends, we extend a big thank you to everyone in the community for their continued support. And also remember that by supporting our generous business partners you let them know that the Mississippi Music waterfront concert series is important to you. See you next year!