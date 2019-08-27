I was a state trooper for 33 years, and during that time I had a chance to do different things. Assisting a lady giving birth to a baby, to be able to hold a baby and see it take its first breath is amazing.

To watch first responders and ambulance crews struggle to keep someone alive only to hear them say they can’t save them are words that stay with you.

To have a mother holding her dead 9-year-old son and pleading with us to please let her hold him just a little longer -- with tears falling we have to forcefully take her son from her.

To tell parents that their child has been killed in an accident, you then realize how precious life is.

And now we deliberately kill an unborn child. It’s unthinkable.

We are guilty because we elect people who make the laws that permit this.

And we ask God to bless us?