LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What does a wall mean?

The late American poet Robert Frost didn’t seem to like walls either as written in his poem ”Mending Wall.” But as you read “Mending Wall” you will note that he countered or tempered his dislike for walls because his neighbor thought that “Good fences (walls) make good neighbors.” Probably right. I get it. But, something within me still doesn’t like a wall. And to add to my own dilemma about walls I still think about the real meaning of the nursery rhyme, “Humpty Dumpty.” Yet, for all my queasiness about a wall, I stand with my president.

Fulton Gallagher

Bemidji