LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What does a wall mean?
Well, what does a wall mean? Walls normally serve a purpose. Sometimes a wall will keep something or someone in or out. Personally, I don’t like walls. I really don’t like them at all. I like the open spaces, and the feel of fresh breezes, and I like to wander as I wonder at the natural beauty of our scenic area.
The late American poet Robert Frost didn’t seem to like walls either as written in his poem ”Mending Wall.” But as you read “Mending Wall” you will note that he countered or tempered his dislike for walls because his neighbor thought that “Good fences (walls) make good neighbors.” Probably right. I get it. But, something within me still doesn’t like a wall. And to add to my own dilemma about walls I still think about the real meaning of the nursery rhyme, “Humpty Dumpty.” Yet, for all my queasiness about a wall, I stand with my president.
Fulton Gallagher
Bemidji