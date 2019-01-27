LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Council did not listen to residents

On Jan 22, residents again approached the council to ask for reconsideration of the project proposal. The concern I was bringing (on behalf of five other property owners and myself) was the starting point at which the engineers wanted to begin the narrowing of the street. They want to start at the middle of the curve. I emphasized the safety issue.

The entrance to Gemmel Avenue is a curve on an incline. When the hill is snow covered and icy it may take the full 35- foot width to make it up the incline. Sometimes we back across Highway 197 to get a straight fast start up the hill. If someone is sliding down the hill, not able to make the curve, and another person is coming up the hill trying to make the curve, there is great potential for an accident. I specifically asked only for consideration of keeping the 35-feet width of about 100 to 120 feet of the street on the curving slope. That would not cost the additional $20,000, that (city engineer) Craig Gray said keeping the street as it is would cost.

Thank you to council members Emile Rivera, Jim Thompson and Michael Meehlhause for listening and trying to help. The rest of the council chose not to hear about the safety issue. They did not want to start the narrowing of the street at the top of the hill alleviating the potential for accidents. They were not elected to represent the residents of Gemmel Avenue, so they didn’t.

Linda Lemmer

Bemidji