A professor at prestigious Princeton used the lovely word? Who says? Columnist Cal Thomas says – in his column in the Dec. 2 Bemidji Pioneer.

But it turns out the lovely word -- let's call it rubbish -- did not come from Princeton. The real rubbish is Thomas' column. The man Thomas refers to was actually John Dale Dunn, a physician who believes global warming will be tolerable.

How did Cal Thomas err? He based his statement on a report in climatedepot.org, his “... favorite website with links to knowledgeable and skeptical scientists … .”

Thomas apparently mistook climatedepot.org's John Dunn for Princeton's John P. Dunne, an oceanographer. (Possibly Thomas needed to believe he had found a genuine scientist who believes climate change is not dangerous.)

And what is climatedepot.org?

According to sourcewatch.org, a liberal website, climatedepot.org is “… the website of Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow employee Marc Morano, a conservative global warming denier... .”

Sourcewatch notes also that, in the years 2003-7, CFACT “… received hundreds of thousands of dollars from the ExxonMobil Foundation and foundations associated with the billionaire Richard Mellon Scaife.”

The world is not flat. Evidence that current warming is different, and that humans caused the difference is clear and irrefutable. So it is puzzling that some people don't believe it.

Misinformation, paid for by big-money vested interests, is probably the primary basis for disbelief. Another reason is inconvenience: It takes special effort to look up the facts.

A third reason for disbelief might be ego -- other life forms can become extinct, but not us: We are special. It is particularly puzzling that some of those who have long believed apocalypse is possible, are now deniers.

Beautiful, precious planet earth. Ingenious, destructive humans. I think both we and the beauty are on the way out.

Jim Johnston

Bemidji