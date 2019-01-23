LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Impact of Hockey Day event was great

The impact of Hockey Day Minnesota Bemidji-style could be felt throughout the community. Shops, restaurants and hotels were busy. Downtown was alive. People were excited and involved, proud to be showing off all our community has to offer. Over 13,000 people and thousands of television viewers got to see first-hand the best of Bemidji. The impact of that exposure cannot be overstated.

We all know the Bemidji area is a very special place. One of the best things about our community is our ability to work together as a team to accomplish something that no one could imagine tackling on their own. The Hockey Day Minnesota team did just that. They are a shining example of stewardship in our community. Let's all learn from them and work together to move our community forward.

Dave Hengel (Greater Bemidji), Deb Pfaff (Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce), Susan Goudge (Visit Bemidji) and Nancy Vyskocil (Bemidji Downtown Alliance), on behalf of the Bemidji Alliance.