Although I am neither a Republican, nor a supporter of Trump, I have many friends and family members who are. And they are not swine. Furthermore, I have never found it effective, while trying to convince them or others of my point of view, to call them pigs.

Obviously Mr. Gurney disagrees. And apparently it has not dawned on him that, when he does this, he is pounding on the wedge that further widens the divide in the American public, just like his nemesis, Donald Trump.

Additionally, in his letters, Mr. Gurney has repeatedly referred to this period under Trump, as one of the "lowest in American history." As evidence of this, he has cited the handling of illegal migrants at our southern border, or pointed to the latest judge chosen for the Supreme Court, or to a couple recent shootings -- claiming that historians will view these happenings as all time lows.

Really?

Are they lower and darker than the Civil War when fathers, sons and brothers took up arms against each other and butchered one another? Are they uglier than the Indian Removal Act, slavery, or segregation? Or lower than the Great Depression when many were reduced to living off onions and dirt? Is it worse than the two world wars that killed nearly 500,000 U.S. soldiers with multitudes more maimed and scarred for life? Or the assassinations of Kennedy and King in 1968?

Perhaps Mr. Gurney would be better served spending a little less time writing letters to the editor and a little more time reacquainting himself with American history.

My dad, who is 92, left on a train for basic training the night of his high school graduation, then was shipped overseas to the war. He and his classmates were not even allowed one night for a graduation party, the urgency was that high. Any time that I have ever complained in life, he has always responded to me, "You don't know what bad is."

I think he would have the same response for Mr. Gurney.

Mark Thorson

Bemidji