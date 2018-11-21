There are so many to thank, and we hesitate to name names in case we accidentally leave someone out, but Bemidji Lumberjack football would like to recognize those who stepped up to make this trip to state a memory of a lifetime.

The amount of community members, alumni and families was special to see, and our section of the stadium was well attended. News coverage, from the Bemidji Pioneer, KBUN and Lakeland News is always phenomenal.

Our bus sponsors were Bernick’s, Frontier Electric, Sara at Bemidji Chrysler, Bemidji Woolen Mills, Paul Bunyan Communications and Bank Forward.

Our meal and treat sponsors were: Jon Huseby/Fuller, Wallner, Cayko & Pederson law firm, Subway, Raphael’s Bakery and Cafe, Sgt. Aaron Cope and Buffalo Wild Wings.

Throughout the season, we have many who have supported this program and all of the other programs at BHS and we wanted to really say, “Thank you!”

The lessons learned through sport and activity will carry these young men to higher standards than maybe they can imagine for themselves. Without this community, without the parents, the coaches and coaches families, the trophy would be just a trophy. With the memories, this is a once-in-a-lifetime dream.

It takes a village, and Bemidji, we have a great one!

-Your 2018 Class 5A semifinalists and Section 8-5A champions, players and coaches.