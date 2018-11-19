What we really need to do is keep in the forefront of our awareness the almost too many disgusting attributes of Mr. Trump. Several come to mind: Racist, misogynist, white supremacist, adulterer, scofflaw, cheater and liar. His total disregard for and lack of knowledge of the the Constitution reminds us daily of his inability to execute the office of president. Any politician who aligns themselves with him is granting him a pass on the abhorrent behavior he exhibits, in trade for policy that they are too single minded about to look for a bipartisan solution.

After the midterm election that gratefully shifted the power and diversity of the House of Representatives, we just may see checks and balances again that guarantee that we still have a working democracy.

Voting matters and counting each and every vote does, too.

Jeffrey Sawyer

Puposky