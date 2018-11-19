Yet, this extensive evaluation process hasn't been enough for protesters, who continue to oppose the project because the ruling didn't go in their favor. In fact, the meeting on Nov. 19 is in part being held as a continuation of a Sept. 11 PUC hearing that was canceled after protesters took over the PUC chambers, forcing commissioners to leave.

In past months, opponents of the Line 3 project have shut down city intersections in Bemidji and Minneapolis and have stopped a routine road maintenance project in Clearwater County, thinking it was Line 3 construction. Opposition leaders have called for protesters to come to Minnesota for the "next Standing Rock," saying they will stop this project by any means possible.

All of this has happened since the PUC voted unanimously in favor in of the certificate of need back in June.

This is a company that has been in Minnesota for many years, has several pipelines in the state and has an impeccable record for safety and environmental issues.

The Red Lake County Board thinks enough is enough. This project has been well vetted: three and a half years of evaluation, a rigorous environmental review, 65 public meetings and countless comment periods.

Protesters need to realize and accept the project is moving forward. It's one thing to exercise freedom on speech, but it's quite another to move from freedom of speech to harassment, obstruction and violence. The protesters need to allow everyone the opportunity to do their jobs safely, including construction workers, business owners and government officials.

The Red Lake County Board urges the PUC to finalize the conditions and grant Enbridge with the final order to replace Line 3. Enough is enough.

John Lerohl, Oklee, on behalf of the Red Lake County Board of Commissioners.