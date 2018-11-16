LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks for veterans program
A big thank you to School District 31, Lincoln Elementary staff and students for putting on a veterans program on Nov. 7. The gymnasium was filled with parents, students and veterans. It was a very special time when parents and students were able to greet the veterans lined up and down the hallway. In addition, the free breakfast provided for the veterans was greatly appreciated.
The gift of presenting the vets with flowers and reading letters written by the students was a great blessing.
Thank you for all the hard work that went into this event.
Norm Carlson (foster grandparent)
Bemidji