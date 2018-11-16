Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh have been appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court; a “Right to Try” drug bill for people suffering with terminal illness; a new U.S. Trade Act with Mexico and Canada; enactment of a new bill to restore respectable funding of the armed services; North Korea no longer shooting missiles over Japan; sanctions in Iran appear to be having some effect; set a record for lifetime appointed judges; secured the release of American Pastor Brunson from Turkey; 250,000 jobs added to our workforce this past month; consumer confidence at 18-year high; African-American and Hispanic unemployment at record lows; unemployment down to about 3.7 percent; salaries increased by about 3.1 percent for American workers with middle class incomes rising to the highest on record; jobless claims at lowest level since 1969 and food stamp usage declining significantly; America now producing a record 10,000 barrels of oil per day; utilities cutting rates except here. And one could cite more Labor Bureau statistics, but you get the picture. Right?

Former President Obama should get some of the credit for these excellent economic outcomes, although he was never able to get the gross domestic product (GDP) robust.

Keep your seat belts strapped.

Fulton Gallagher

Bemidji