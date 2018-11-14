First, is it unconstitutional for the aforementioned individuals to be allowed to vote in any election.

Second, the practice of allowing ineligible voters to vote demeans or lessens the impact of the eligible voter. Being an American citizen carries both a responsibility and a right. To allow the voting pool to be diluted in this way is a slap in the face of those who served this country to assure its freedom and those who take this responsibility seriously.

Third, there is a possibility that illegal voters could decide elections that could be detrimental to this country’s freedoms.

As both a veteran and more importantly legal voter, who takes this responsibility seriously, I cannot understand why anyone would condone let alone support ineligible voters at the polls. A recent Pioneer article lauded a World War II veteran who has voted in every election. Why would anyone allow his vote to count as much as one cast by an illegal or otherwise ineligible voter?

Charles Smith

Bemidji