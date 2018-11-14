As the moral and civil standards of America decline it is imperative after a week of atrocities that we speak out against the hate-filled atmosphere that Trump and his allies foster at their rallies, in the White House, and across the nation. Fourteen people were sent pipe bombs, among them two former presidents and a vice president. Future historians will doubtless name this one of the lowest and most degrading moments of American history. Moreover, after failing to enter a black church, a white gunman killed a black man and a black woman at a Kentucky grocery store. But even these heinous events have been shunted aside as the week ended with the worst anti-Semitic crime in American history as 11 Jewish worshippers were massacred as they gathered to celebrate the birth of a child -- a crime which followed a year in which anti-semitic incidents of unprecedented virulence and volume rose by 57 percent.

All Americans must now engage in the the kind of self-examination and self-criticism necessary to recognize and expunge these destructive impulses. Not to speak out is no longer an option. We have a president who, since the march of white supremacists in Charlottesville, has winked and nodded at his most base and bigoted constituents -- a president who, instead of uniting the country, has deliberately and viciously chosen to demonize anyone who criticizes his policies or takes issue with his divisive tactics.

In the light of America's descent into a tribalist world in which the unholy alliance of politics, money, and what passes for religion (among the sectarian groups that endorse him) have emboldened the most atavistic members of our society, no one can remain silent without being, at the least, a passive contributor to the hatred Trump incites.

At his inauguration Trump claimed, somewhat cryptically, that "the carnage stops here." It should by now be apparent to everyone, that the carnage didn't stop but escalated to dystopian dimensions as Trump and the spineless Congress who supports him cast their shadows over our republic.

Stephen Gurney

Bemidji