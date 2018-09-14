The Conference Committee for the Farm Bill is currently underway, and worries about tariffs and other provisions in the bill can overshadow a key part of the bill: the Nutrition Title, which provides SNAP benefits to millions of Americans, including many of our neighbors in Northern Minnesota. The version of the bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would reduce funding for SNAP while imposing unnecessary bureaucratic burdens on both state governments and food recipients, leaving over 1 million in this country hungry.