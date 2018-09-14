LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We shouldn’t compromise on the issue of family nutrition
The Conference Committee for the Farm Bill is currently underway, and worries about tariffs and other provisions in the bill can overshadow a key part of the bill: the Nutrition Title, which provides SNAP benefits to millions of Americans, including many of our neighbors in Northern Minnesota. The version of the bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would reduce funding for SNAP while imposing unnecessary bureaucratic burdens on both state governments and food recipients, leaving over 1 million in this country hungry.
Rep. Collin Peterson showed great leadership during the debate of the House Farm Bill in speaking out against cuts to the Farm Bill. Now, as he has a key role in the negotiation of the final bill text, I hope he will continue to refuse to compromise on family nutrition, and ensure that the final farm bill protects both farmers and people in our community that need help providing good meals for their families.
Paul Conklin
Solway