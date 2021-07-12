Two years ago, the Minnesota legislative auditor’s office scoured law enforcement contracts, crunched numbers, and found something alarming: Minnesota’s state troopers — the officers deployed repeatedly in the past year and a half or so to help keep the peace at protests, deter unrest, and protect public property and civil rights outside our state Capitol and elsewhere — are paid less than police officers in every one of 33 Minnesota cities examined, with the exception of Duluth.

Our state troopers start at $4,822 per month and make $5,422 per month after three years, the analysis found. The state's highest-paid first-year city police officers in Inver Grove Heights, south of St. Paul, meanwhile, earn $5,992 a month, which is 24% more. The highest-paid city officers after three years in Eagan, south of Minneapolis, earn $7,379 per month, or 36% more than troopers.

Even with a pay raise in October, approved by the Legislature in special session, Minnesota State Patrol troopers lagged about 3% behind the median pay of city police officers statewide.

It’s no wonder troopers have been abandoning the highway patrol for higher paydays in suburban and other local departments or in the private sector, especially as they near retirement, with earnings determining their golden-years incomes. Dozens of troopers in recent years have left the patrol, according to news reports and Duluth Station Sgt. Mike LeDoux, president of the Minnesota State Patrol Troopers Association.

But here’s some welcome good news. This session of the Minnesota Legislature, lawmakers made “long overdue” and “significant” progress, LeDoux said, in setting fairer and more competitive pay for troopers, as well as for officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Department of Public Safety, and Department of Corrections. The Legislature passed a complicated mix of market adjustments and contractual increases to put troopers and other state law enforcement more in line with their colleagues in city police departments around the state.

With the legislation — passed as part of the public safety bill and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz — top-scale troopers are expected to make around $7,341 a month, a 6.7% increase over the current $6,876 per month, according to LeDoux.

“We have made significant progress but still find ourselves behind the median wage,” although closer to median, LeDoux said last week. “(I’m) very happy, very proud, very pleased. … All state law enforcement officers deserve to be compensated in line with similar positions outside of state service. That’s what we’ve been striving for, to make sure we’re competitive. If you don’t pay a competitive wage, folks are going to start going elsewhere. That’s what started happening to us.”

As LeDoux stated, “You can only draw from the applicant pool you have.” The state troopers’ legislatively approved pay bump “will help ensure that we get the best of the best (candidates) instead of the best of the worst. … I do think it has and will make a difference (with retention and recruitment).”

In the past year and a half or so especially, our state troopers' presence, dedication, and willingness to be away from family and endure long hours and untold dangers has been of great service to Minnesotans. Their continued hard work can be appreciated statewide — appreciation that now includes fairer, more-competitive paychecks.

