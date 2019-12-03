James Harbaugh, Nicholas Harbaugh and Shawn Schreiber saved some lives in June when they responded to a boat circling out of control on Blackduck Lake and rescued two women, a man and a dog from the water.

Two other lives were saved when Jacob Endres and Gerald “Gerry” Wizner of Cass Lake and Beltrami County Deputies Brandon Newhouse and Nicholas Bender helped a person suffering a cardiac event at a restaurant and Investigators Jade Hayft and Thomas Mishler responded to a woman suffering from a cardiac event a local veterinary hospital.

Beltrami County Deputy Brian Birt, State Patrol Trooper Jesse Herding, Deputy Anthony Hanson and Deputy Joshua Arhart were recognized for responding to a car crash that had one of the vehicles engulfed in flames and the passengers trapped inside.

Deputy Lee Anders, along with Justin Erickson and Jaeger Bellows of the Bemidji Police Department, were recognized for rescuing a juvenile who was suffering a mental health crisis.

While the officers involved would tell you they were just doing their jobs, and the citizens would say they were just doing the right thing, it’s important that they were honored in a public way so we all can be reminded how much good there is in the world.

Speaking of good, let’s take a moment to thank the volunteers of the Bemidji Jaycees for organizing Bemidji’s First City of Lights Parade and lighting up the town for the holidays. Their dedication should not be taken for granted.

It was heartening to see the photo of Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz reading to students at J.W. Smith Elementary in honor of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary. Members of the Bemidji Fire Department and Bemidji Police Department also read to the students, while musicians Corey Medina and Brothers entertained the kids and their parents.

And how about the many people who volunteered and attended Bemidji’s 40th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal? About 65 folks volunteered and 240 people attended the event at Evangelical Free Church.

“Holidays can be really lonesome, so people are always welcome here,” Kathy Luepke, one of the event's organizers, told Pioneer reporter Bria Barton. “They don’t have to sit at home alone.”

Despite a snowy Small Business Saturday that kept some shoppers away, downtown Bemidji has been bustling as the holidays approach. Reporter Matthew Liedke’s story about empty business places around town shed a light on a thriving retail center, as many of the vacancies have been short-lived.

“Places, overall, aren’t staying vacant for really long periods of time, so that’s going quite well,” Bemidji Downtown Alliance President Annie Butler-Ricks told Liedke. City Manager Nate Mathews added, “It’s refreshing to many people to see how good of a downtown we have, because it’s not always the case in Greater Minnesota communities.” And Paul Bunyan Mall property manager Scot Snitker said that he expects the Herberger’s space to be filled soon.