Thanksgiving is a time when many of us take pause to reflect on things we are thankful for in our everyday lives. If we are fortunate enough, some of those things might be: our families and friends, good health, having food on the table, gainful employment and a roof over our heads.

These are things we take for granted all year long except at this time of year we take a brief timeout from our everyday routines to express our thanks.

I think many of us also take for granted the many good things our community in Bemidji has to offer. Here are just a few, some serious and a few lighthearted, but all meaningful for which I am thankful:

The United Way of Bemidji Area, its volunteers and the many businesses and individuals who generously support this great organization.

The Wolfe Center, a nighttime shelter for chronic homeless people struggling with chemical dependency.

The annual Stuff- A-Truck campaign, which collects food to help stock the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, another organization for which to be thankful.

The Bemidji Public Library. A great use of our tax dollars as it has multiple uses for every citizen to experience. This has to be included as my mom is a retired librarian.

Bemidji Brewing. A wonderful place to enjoy a variety of locally brewed beers.

All our local civic organizations -- for all their time and effort, and the money they raise and donate to the many projects that makes Bemidji a better place to live.

The Golden Gopher Football team. With a 10-1 record, it has been a very entertaining year they have given us fans. Now beat those Badgers this Saturday!

The Bemidji arts community. For a city our size to have such an active and diverse arts scene is incredible.

The Bemidji Senior Center. From yoga to bus trips, tax preparation to arts and crafts, the center offers a variety of programs to keep our senior population involved and active.

Sanford Health. A regional hub and leader in health care services. We are fortunate to have access to quality health care right in Bemidji.

A great educational system. From pre-K all the way through to Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, our academic communities offer many avenues for our students to explore and grow.

The Bemidji Jaycees. The organization that brings us the Home, Sport and Travel Show, the Annual Water Carnival and the always great Night We Light Festival (happening this Friday in downtown Bemidji).

No traffic jams. One of my favorites -- every time I return from the Twin Cities, I am always thankful that don’t have to sit in stop-and-go traffic.

The local business community. I am thankful to all of our local businesses, for the services and products they offer that makes it easy for me to shop local.

All our great first responders -- police, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, etc. I am always thankful for the work these people perform in highly stressful situations as they work to keep our community safe and secure throughout the year.

The Beltrami County 4-H Clubs. These clubs work on projects, perform community service and help develop leadership skills for youth from kindergarten through one year out of high school.

And how can you not be thankful to live in a place with the beauty of Bemidji and the surrounding areas? With our clean lakes, clean air, city and state parks and the many miles of undeveloped but accessible multi-purpose areas to explore, we should all be thankful and not take for granted everything Bemidji has to offer.

Wishing you all a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday.

Todd Keute is the Publisher of the Pioneer. Contact him at tkeute@bemidjipioneer.com.