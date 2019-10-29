Yes, Christmas is still 56 days, but this week’s Cheers and Jeers reminds us that “it is better to give than receive.”

This past Thursday, the Bemidji community recognized five area women who do just that.

The Women United Tribute Award breakfast was held at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom. The awards are based on the mission of Women’s United -- “a group of community-minded women who provide the opportunities and support it takes to build successful lives through United Way’s building blocks of health, income, education and basic needs.”

Awards were given to:

Sue Engel, who is closely involved in the Boys and Girls Club, BSU athletics, Adult Day Services, Calvary Lutheran Church, United Way, Friends of the Bemidji Library, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and more.

Andrea Kingbird, who is the executive director of the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

Rita Albrecht’s career in planning includes working for the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, the city of Bemidji, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and her work as former regional planner for the Minnesota DNR, along with being Bemidji’s mayor.

Joy Johnson serves on the executive team for Sanford Health.

Ruth Sherman, who works with Bemidji Area Council of Nonprofits and Community Resource Connections.

As stated in a release, the women were all nominated for “bringing passion, expertise and resources needed to make an impact in the Bemidji community.” It is people such as this quintet who make Bemidji a caring, giving community. Cheers to all.

Last week’s installment of Cheers and Jeers led with the back-to-back-to-back section titles for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team. And while the Lumberjacks didn’t advance past the first game of the state tournament -- again facing Mahtomedi -- they still made history.

That’s because in the 48th minute against the No. 1-seeded Zephyrs, Lexi Paquette did something no other Lumberjack had done at state -- score a goal!

As Pioneer reporter Micah Friez reported, the goal came after “Sophia Morin split two defenders with a lofted ball to Paquette at the top of the 18-yard box. With a defender on her hip, Paquette turned and let fly her historic 20-yard shot.”

Speaking of state, cheers go out to the BHS boys cross country team that punched its ticket back to the state tournament last week. This year’s meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, in Northfield at St. Olaf College.

Speaking of state No. 2: The Lumberjacks’ football team continued its super season by once again reaching the Section 8 5A championship game. A rematch against Moorhead -- the only team to beat the Jacks this season -- is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Chet Anderson Stadium on the BSU campus. The Jacks reached the title game after a 47-18 drubbing of Brainerd this past Saturday at the Chet.

Let’s go Jacks!

Make sure to tune in today for “Jeopardy” at 4:30 p.m. That’s when you’ll see how BHS alum Sam Benshoof fared on the popular game show. The show was taped in August, but per policy, Benshoof can’t tell us how he did before the show airs.

“It was an amazing experience,” Sam told the Pioneer’s Dennis Doeden. “I have been a fan of the show for a long time. We watched it as a family. We were always big on trivia. My dad loves to quiz my brother and me.”

Sam’s brother Galen was on the show in 2012, leading going into the last round, but was edged out in Final Jeopardy. Cheers to Sam!

There’s also been some more good news for Sam’s father -- longtime judge Paul Benshoof. That’s because Beltrami County recently landed a $500,000 grant for the creation of a drug court program to help those who have been charged with substance abuse-related crimes. Judge Benshoof has long been an advocate for such a program, so a big cheers to him and the county for getting the ball rolling.