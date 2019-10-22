For the third straight season, the Bemidji High School girls soccer team is headed back to state. And the fourth time since 2011.

It’s been quite a run for the Lumberjacks, definitely worth leading off this week’s Cheers and Jeers with a mighty cheer!

The Lumberjacks defeated Sauk Rapids-Rice by a 1-0 score on Thursday night in Brainerd to secure the state berth. But it won’t be an easy run to U.S. Bank Stadium. Once again, state officials have Bemidji facing off against No. 1 seed Mahtomedi, the same team the Lumberjacks have faced the past three seasons in the opening round.

This year’s edition is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at St. Cloud State.

Go Jacks!

Speaking of cheers for sports, here’s another one. The Bemidji State Beavers women’s hockey team faced a tough start to the WCHA conference season -- No. 8 University of Minnesota-Duluth. But coach Jim Scanlan had the Beavers ready for this early season test, and they responded. And then some. The Beavers, led by Haley Mack’s four goals on the weekend and goaltender Lauren Bench’s solid play between the pipes, BSU pulled off the series sweep of the Bulldogs.

And like the BHS girls soccer team, it doesn’t get any easier this week. Up next for the Beavers is a trip to Madison, Wis., to take on the No. 1 ranked Badgers.

Go Beavers!

Another cheers this week goes out to Beltrami County and Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. The two entities work together on the First Steps to Healthy Babies program, which works to help address the opioid crisis in the region. First Steps to Healthy Babies was created because a growing number of mothers were giving birth to babies suffering from neonatal abstinence syndrome, in which an infant can experience withdrawal symptoms. First Steps assists mothers to have a safe healthy pregnancy through outreach, support, treatment and in-home postnatal care, as reporter Matthew Liedke reported.

The good news is the program just landed a new grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services that will keep First Steps to Healthy Babies running for the next three years.

Here is a cheer to LaValley Industries of Bemidji. The local business has stepped up with a monetary commitment of $100,000 to the annual IDEA Competition, which helps emerging entrepreneurs in northwest Minnesota pursue their dreams.

And on Tuesday of last week, LaValley Industries held a kick off event for this year’s IDEA Competition, hosting a roundtable with past winners. Jason LaValley, founder and CEO of the company, knows what entrepreneurship is all about. His company started with an idea on a napkin, a machine that would help make the pipeline industry safer. That idea led him to start LaValley Industries out of his garage -- and grow it to become what it is now -- an international business.

Back to sports for a second. Although he’s had his share of detractors the past few years, you can’t argue with University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck’s commitment to his players. On Saturday, the Golden Gophers routed Rutgers in New Jersey. But that was not the victory everyone was talking about. It was Casey O’Brien’s plays in the fourth quarter. If you didn’t know it already, O’Brien is a former standout high school football player who has now battled and beaten cancer. Not once, but four times. Fleck made sure that O’Brien would get into the game, holding the ball for extra point attempts. It was his college football debut. “To have it be one of those things that went from tragic to hope to accomplishment, that’s important,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Yes, it is. And do you remember the Bemidji connection to the story? Casey’s father is Dan O’Brien, who coached Bemidji High School for the 1993-94 season. Cheers to Fleck and the O’Brien family.

Hats off to the community for a plethora of community Halloween events. Thanks to Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for visiting both BSU and Northwest Technical College. It’s always a good thing when state officials see the good work we are doing in the Bemidji area.