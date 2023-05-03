COMMENTARY: The rewards of volunteering in your retirement

Along with the excitement and new possibilities retirement can bring, it can also be more challenging than many people anticipate.

Retirement celebrations end; you no longer set a morning alarm; you enjoy your morning coffee at your kitchen table instead of in your car. Having “nothing but time” may sound great in theory, but how do you fill those extra hours in the day? Was much of your social engagement linked to your team members or workplace? Can you find purpose and fulfillment without schedules, projects or deadlines?

Many retired adults find volunteering to be a rewarding way to address these questions and more. Opportunities to repurpose workforce skills or dedicate time to causes or organizations that align with your interests or passions can enhance these rewards, which include:

Improving mental and physical health. Volunteering can help reduce stress, anxiety and depression, improve cognitive function and delay the onset of dementia. It can also help improve physical health by increasing physical activity.

Finding a new sense of purpose and meaning. Volunteering helps retirees feel more connected to their community. Many volunteer opportunities make a difference in the lives of others or support important initiatives.

Building social connections. Feelings of loneliness and isolation are common in retirement, especially if you’re “flying solo” whether by choice, having a spouse or partner still in the workforce or due to other circumstances. Volunteering offers opportunities to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships. It can also help bridge the generation gap by learning from and sharing experiences with people of all ages.

Sounds great! But where do I start?

The good news is there are many organizations and opportunities to choose from. The bad news…you guessed it; there are many organizations and opportunities to choose from. So how do you find the right fit?

Find an organization you're passionate about. It’s always more enjoyable to support an organization or cause near and dear to your heart.

Align your skills. Seek opportunities that allow you to share your skills, abilities and expertise.

Start small. You don't need to agree to a large time commitment right away. Start with a few hours a week (or a month) and see how it goes.

Ask for help. Talk with others who are volunteering and ask how they found their role. Use online resources like HandsOn Twin Cities and VolunteerMatch to narrow down your options and find local volunteer opportunities based on your interests, skills and availability.

The value of your time and talents extends beyond the direct and positive impact on the recipients of your services. The Independent Sector estimates the national value of one hour of volunteer work is $29.95 and in Minnesota specifically, that estimate increases to $32.25 further reinforcing how important volunteers are to organizations with limited financial and human resources.

Deb Taylor is the CEO of the nonprofit Senior Community Service s , for more information visit seniorcommunity.org.