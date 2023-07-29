COMMENTARY: The plight of higher education at Bemidji State University

Many of my colleagues at Bemidji State have been aware of the looming prospect of further faculty cuts at Bemidji State for some time.

For instance, our faculty association president, Professor Dennis Lunt, recently articulated the catastrophic nature of these cuts and how impactful they will be to the institution, the community and the region in various publications and internal communications with faculty.

How do we know that these cuts will be horrific? Talk to any community member about how devastating it was the last time similar cuts were made at our school.

A little more than a decade ago, Bemidji State University cut 33 full-time faculty members, and now the administration is talking about cutting 30 more.

Keep in mind that Bemidji State has only 171 full-time faculty members. Those of us who were here in 2010 have not forgotten how awful that experience was and cannot fathom our current predicament.

While this problem is exasperating in and of itself, we are doomed to repeat this dreadful cycle again and again if this problem isn’t comprehensively examined and rectified.

I am therefore grateful that Representative Gene Pelowski, House Chair of the Higher Education Committee, plans on holding public hearings later this year to address this problem. We all have a right to know how our resources are being spent.

The issue at hand is not the inherent value of degree programs or courses in the core curriculum, sometimes commonly known as the liberal or fine arts.

The analytical and communication skills garnered from disciplines such as these, coupled with the ability to apply those skill sets to a multitude of fields, make these majors and courses indispensable just as people across all fields would agree.

We believe strongly in our curricular options and our rate of student success stories, not just evidenced by them getting a job, but by obtaining different jobs, sustaining a career, and by potentially changing careers and leading impactful lives.

In my view, the problem is not just because of the 40 years of prior state underfunding or the recent enrollment drop due to Covid, but the underfunding of our academic programs themselves.

Our instructional expenditures at BSU, which include faculty salaries, dean salaries and academic support staff costs, have historically comprised only 39-42% of our budget.

This is nearly the lowest amount of academic funding in the system. This exemplifies the grave concerns that Benjamin Ginsberg raised in his 2011 book, "The Fall of the Faculty: The Rise of the All-Administrative University and Why it Matters."

Simply put, I have never met a student who has attended an institution because of an administrator. As my older son told me once, “Dad, I don’t even know who my dean is and what that person happens to do.”

This is not to suggest that we don’t need administrators or that we don’t need deans. We obviously do need effective administrators to properly oversee budgets and make informed decisions.

We do not, however, need to see academic areas sacrificed at the expense of administrators, to have the proliferation of administration on the local campuses, or, in my opinion, as many administrators that the MinnState Central Office has.

It is therefore my ardent hope that a closer examination of the historic funding of BSU and others in the system will result in a better approach to running these institutions.

Then, rather than fretting about our current doomsday scenario, we can get back to the business of educating our students.

Stephen Carlson is a professor of music at Bemidji State University and a member of the statewide governmental relations committee.